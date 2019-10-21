Mother stabbed while walking with child in Lake County forest preserve, person in custody

Police are questioning a person of interest after a woman was stabbed Monday while walking with her child through Grant Woods in north suburban Ingleside.

The woman and her child were walking on a trail about 4:30 p.m. when someone emerged with an edged weapon and attacked her, Lake County Sheriff’s Sgt. Christopher Covelli said.

The woman suffered “serious injuries” but was able to escape with her child to a nearby roadway and flag down help, Covelli said. She was taken to an area hospital and treated for her injuries.

The child was not injured in the attack, Covelli said. The offender fled on foot.

A person of interest was later taken into custody, Lake County Forest Preserve Police Commander Jim Siefkin said. There is no danger to the public.

Lake County Forest Preserve police are investigating.