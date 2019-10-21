Mother stabbed while walking with child on trail in suburbs

A woman was stabbed Monday while walking with her child through Grant Woods in north suburban Ingleside.

The woman and her child were walking on a trail about 4:30 p.m. when someone emerged with an edged weapon and attacked her, Lake County Sheriff’s Sgt. Christopher Covelli said.

The woman suffered “serious injuries” but was able to escape with her child to a nearby roadway and flag down help, Covelli said. She was taken to an area hospital and treated for her injuries.

The child was not injured in the attack, Covelli said. The offender fled on foot.

The Lake County Forest Preserve’s Public Safety Department, who are leading the investigation, could not immediately be reached for comment.