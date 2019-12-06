Motorcyclist killed in Bishop Ford crash in Morgan Park

One person was killed and another was taken into custody after a crash Friday on the Bishop Ford Freeway in Morgan Park on the Far South Side.

The crash happened about 2:15 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-94 near 111th Street, Illinois State Police said. A car and motorcycle collided and the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two rights lanes of I-94 were closed as authorities investigated, but all lanes were reopened as of 6:40 a.m., state police said.

Details about the ages and genders of the people involved weren’t immediately available, state police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details about the fatality.

The driver of the car was arrested and charged with DUI, with additional charges possibly pending, state police said. The driver’s identity has not yet been released.