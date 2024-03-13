Girl, 15, among 2 found shot to death in Mount Greenwood

A teenage girl and a man were found shot to death inside a parked car Wednesday morning in the Mount Greenwood neighborhood.

Officers found the 15-year-old and the 24-year-old with several gunshots wounds inside a parked car around 12:30 a.m. in the 200 block of West 109th Place, police said. Both of them were pronounced dead at the scene. The Cook County medical examiner's office has not yet released their identities.

There is no one in custody. Area Two detectives are investigating.

No further information was provided.