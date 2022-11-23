2 dead, 10 injured in multi-vehicle crash on Chicago's South Side: CFD

Two people are dead following a multi-vehicle crash in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood.

The crash occurred Wednesday afternoon near 87th Street and Cottage Grove.

Chicago Fire officials say six vehicles were involved in the crash and two people were pronounced deceased at the scene.

Ten others, including children, were transported to area hospitals.

An employee of an electronics store near the scene of the crash said they heard what sounded like a loud explosion and then saw a car in flames.

CREDIT: CFD

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

SkyFOX was over the scene just after 5 p.m.

No additional information was made available.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.