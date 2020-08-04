Murder charge filed in fatal shooting of 9-year-old on Near North Side

A first-degree murder charge has been filed in the fatal shooting Friday of a 9-year-old boy who was playing on the Near North Side.

Darrell Johnson, 39, was arrested Sunday in Chatham on the South Side in connection to the murder of Janari Ricks in a vacant lot near the site of the former Cabrini-Green housing project, Chicago police said.

Authorities said Janari was playing with friends in the rowhouses of the Cabrini-Green public housing complex in the 900 block of North Cambridge around 6 p.m. Friday when a gunman opened fire, fatally striking the boy in the chest. Chicago police said Ricks was an unintended target.

Janari Ricks

He was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead an hour later.

In a Monday news conference, CPD Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan credited neighbors with helping officers locate the suspect quickly.

Advertisement

Darrell Johnson | Chicago police

“We’re not in this position without the help of the community who came forward and gave us information which allowed us to identify and arrest the suspect,” Deenihan said.

He is due to appear in court later Tuesday.