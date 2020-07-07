Murder charge filed in Maywood shooting of 30-year-old Chicago woman

article

A 38-year-old Maywood man is charged in connection to a fatal shooting from June in the western suburb.

Troy Taylor faces a first-degree murder charge in the shooting of 30-year-old Mylonia Winbush, according to a statement from Maywood police. He was arrested July 3.

Winbush, of Chicago, was shot in her torso about 2 a.m. June 8 in the 1600 block of South 19th Street in Maywood, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. She died later at Loyola University Medical Center. Her death was ruled a homicide.

A Cook County judge ordered Taylor held without bond during a July 4 court appearance, according to court records.

Taylor’s criminal history includes a 2015 guilty plea to aggravated fleeing from police, for which he received probation, court records state.

He is due in court again Wednesday.