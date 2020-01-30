Murder charge filed in strangling of woman found 3 years ago in South Side trash can: ‘We’re going to get justice for her’

article

Murder charges have been filed three years after 21-year-old Diamond Turner was found strangled and beaten in a trash can on the South Side, police say.

Arthur Hilliard, 52, allegedly dumped Turner’s body in a trash in the 7300 block of South Kenwood in the Grand Crossing neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

She was found days later by garbage collectors on March 3, 2017, police said

After her murder, Turner’s aunt, Latonya Tuner, claimed she had secretly recorded Hilliard confessing to the murder, and complained that police could not tie the murder to him.

In the recording, Hilliard can allegedly be heard “describing every detail of her murder, including the location of the sledgehammer she was beaten with, and saying his roommate did it,” Latonya Tuner has said.

Reached by phone Thursday, Latonya Turner said she feels “like we’re going to get justice for her.”

In a statement, she said “It’s been three long years of agony and pain for our family. But justice is finally about to be served. Our family can now be at peace.”

Diamond Turner | Provided

“Diamond was sweet as pie and would do anything for anyone,” she said. So “for him to do her like that was senseless.”

Latonya Turner said she made the secret recording with community activist Andrew Holmes, who told the Sun-Times Thursday he’s “glad [police] connected the dots.”

“Everything pointed to this man… We had faith that sooner or later this man would be apprehended,” he said.

An autopsy ruled that Turner died of asphyxia and blunt force trauma to the head in a homicide, authorities said.

Latonya Turner has said her niece was last seen leaving Red’s Lounge, at 69th & Stony Island, with Hilliard.

Hilliard was previously charged with the concealment of the murder of Andra Williams, whose body was found with stab wounds on Sept. 1, 2018, dumped in a shopping cart in an alley behind the West Side two-flat where he rented a room.

Hilliard, who managed the building in the 700 block of South Campbell, was captured on surveillance video wheeling the shopping cart with Williams’ body into the alley, police said.

Hilliard is due in bond court Thursday.