Murdered UIC student remembered as ‘the light’ of her family, gymnast at Naperville Central

A UIC freshman murdered over the weekend on the school’s Near West Side campus has devastated her family and friends, who remember her as “the sweetest person” with the “brightest smile.”

“She was the light of our family and the best of all of us,” Esther George wrote on Facebook about her younger sister, 19-year-old Ruth George, who was brutally strangled early Saturday in a campus parking garage.

“She was wise beyond her years and now she is gone to soon. God give us peace,” Esther George wrote.

UIC police said a suspect is in custody in connection to Ruth George’s death.

She was found strangled and unresponsive Saturday morning in the back seat of her family’s car in a UIC parking garage at 760 W. Taylor St.

Ruth George | Facebook

UIC police said a man followed George into the parking garage about 1:35 a.m. He has been detained for questioning. The Cook County medical examiner’s office ruled her death a homicide by strangulation.

Advertisement

UIC spokeswoman said Monday afternoon that the suspect is still in custody.

Ruth George graduated in 2018 from Naperville Central High School and was remembered by her gymnastics coach as someone “fun to watch compete.”

“We are devastated to hear of the passing of Ruth George,” Naperville gymnastics coach Christina Tardy said in a statement released by Naperville School District 203.

“Ruth was such a sweet girl and had the biggest and brightest smile. We loved having her as a member of the NCHS gymnastics team,” Tardy said.

UIC police said they were working with city, state and federal agencies on the case.