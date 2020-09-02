Nancy Pelosi calls hair salon ordeal a 'setup'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday addressed the controversy surrounding the video of her recent visit to a San Francisco salon.

Pelosi acknowledged she apparently violated COVID-19 rules in the city by getting her hair done indoors and removing a mask. But she also claims she was told beforehand the salon could accommodate one client at a time indoors.

"I trusted that. As it turns out, it was a setup," Pelosi said.

"This salon owes me an apology," she added.

Security footage, reported on FOX News, showed Pelosi with wet hair and without a mask covering her face inside of eSalon in apparent defiance of COVID-19 rules.

In San Francisco, face coverings are mandatory in most public settings. Salons may only cut hair outdoors under new rules that took effect on Tuesday.

The house speaker said she has visited the salon many times over the years.

Pelosi didn't place any blame on the hairstylist and said the ordeal speaks to a larger issue.

"I have been inundated by people who are in the hair service industry saying 'thank you for calling attention to this. We need to get back to work,'" Pelosi said. "Many of them annoyed at the setup that was there for a purpose that has nothing to do with ending the [COVID-19] crisis."

San Francisco Mayor London Breed addressed the controversy and defended Pelosi during a video conference about a new face-covering initiative Wednesday afternoon. Breed said it's unfortunate the conversation gained so much traction and distracted people from the lack of federal leadership in the country.

"We have bigger issues as it relates to this country," the mayor said. "I have a tremendous amount of respect and appreciation for the hard work Nancy Pelosi does every single day to take care of this city and this county. That's what we should be focused on."

Salon owner Erica Kious said it's unfair Pelosi could break the rules to favor her personal needs, FOX News reports.

“It was a slap in the face that she went in, you know, that she feels that she can just go and get her stuff done while no one else can go in, and I can’t work," Kious reportedly said about Pelosi.