NB Edens Expressway reopens after person fatally shot near Elston

All lanes have reopened on the northbound Edens Expressway after someone was fatally shot early Monday on the Northwest Side.

The shooting happened at 12:18 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-94 near Elston Avenue, according to preliminary information from Illinois State Police.

The victim was dead at the scene and was not transported to a hospital, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

The person’s age and gender were not immediately known. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the fatality.

All northbound lanes of the Edens were closed at Elston while authorities investigated, but reopened by 3:21 a.m., state police said.