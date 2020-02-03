NB I-57 closed at 138th after ISP trooper, others hurt in crash

All lanes of northbound I-57 were closed Monday after a crash that injured an Illinois State Police trooper and multiple other people near south suburban Riverdale.

The two-vehicle crash happened about 2:35 a.m. on northbound I-57 near 138th Street, according to Illinois State Police.

The trooper was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, state police said. The extent of his injuries was not immediately known, but they were not thought to be life-threatening.

The driver and at least one passenger from the other vehicle were also taken to a hospital, according to state police. Their conditions were not known.

All northbound lanes remain closed as authorities continue to investigate.