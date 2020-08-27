Expand / Collapse search

NBA players agree to resume playoffs after protest against racial injustice, report says

By Kelly Taylor Hayes
Published 
Updated 1 min ago
NBA
FOX TV Digital Team
A general view of the court after the postponed game five of the first round of the NBA Playoffs between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Houston Rockets at The Field House at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on Aug. 26, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, F

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. - NBA players have agreed to resume the playoffs after games were called off this week in a collective statement against racial injustice, according to a report.

ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski said three games scheduled for Thursday would still be postponed, but that players have decided to resume the playoffs at a later date.

Citing unnamed sources, Wojnarowski said discussion was underway on when teams would get back on the court. The NBA’s board of governors were meeting separately Thursday to decide next steps. 

Led by the NBA, several professional athletes opted to boycott games in protest of the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, while three of his children in his car looked on.

The Milwaukee Bucks chose not to play in their playoff game Wednesday. Two more games were postponed later in the day.

NBA playoff games called off amid player protest

The dramatic series of moves began when the Bucks — the NBA’s team from Wisconsin, a state rocked in recent days by the shooting by police officers of Jacob Blake, a Black man — didn’t take the floor for their playoff game against the Magic.

Other sports followed, including 5 Major League Soccer games. Two Major League Baseball games and all three WNBA games were also called off.

Some NFL teams did the same Thursday, choosing not to practice.

RELATED: NBA postpones playoff games after Milwaukee Bucks refuse to take court in protest after Jacob Blake shooting

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.