Palestinian-led protest creates traffic near Woodward facility in Niles

article

Drivers in Niles ran into traffic backups near Woodward Manufacturing Wednesday morning due to a Palestinian-led protest.

Protesters claim Woodward is responsible for manufacturing weapons used in the war in Gaza.

About 100 protesters blocked all entrances and intersections to the Woodward facility located at 6300 W. Howard St. to halt the production.

Police say Howard Street between Caldwell Avenue and Lehigh Avenue is closed. Drivers should seek alternative routes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.