No bail for man charged in Chinatown double homicide

A Cook County judge denied bail to a man charged with shooting two men to death Sunday in an apparent robbery in Chinatown.

Alvin Thomas, 20, of South Shore, faced two counts of first-degree murder in the early morning shooting Feb. 9 in the 2000 block of South Wells Street when he appeared for his initial hearing at the Leighton Criminal Court Building.

Thomas was on probation at the time of the shooting after his conviction for a 2018 robbery, according to court records.

Judge Arther Wesley Willis ordered Thomas held on a violation of his probation in that case, as well as denying Thomas bail on the latest charges.

Alvin Thomas | Chicago police

Thomas is accused of fatally shooting Huayi Bian, 36, and Weizhong Xiong, 38, in a parking lot after the two men and a woman returned from dinner, prosecutors said. A 44-year-old woman was uninjured.

About $10,000 was found on Bian’s body, officials said.

Thomas was arrested about 10 minutes later in the 2100 block of South Archer Avenue, Chicago police said.

At the time of his arrest, Thomas was on probation for a 2018 robbery charge in Chicago, according to county records. He was released on home electronic monitoring after posting a $5,000 bond, and pleaded guilty to the charge in July 2019. He was sentenced to two years probation with credit for 319 days already served, county records state.

While out on bond, Thomas was charged with manufacture and delivery of cannabis in February 2019, but the charge was dropped the next month, according to county records.