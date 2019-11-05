Nonverbal teen reported missing from Heart of Chicago

article

A teenage boy who cannot speak has been reported missing from Heart of Chicago on the Lower West Side.

Eduardo Maeses, 17, was last seen Tuesday in the 2000 block of West Coulter Street, according to Chicago police.

Maeses is nonverbal and may by mentally confused, police said.

He was wearing a blue long-sleeve shirt, dark gray sweater with “UIC” written on the back, and blue athletic shoes, police said.

Anyone who knows his location is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.