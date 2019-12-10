Nonverbal young man found abandoned at Atlanta hospital, police say

Atlanta police need your help solving the mystery of a nonverbal young man who was seemingly abandoned at a hospital nearly a week ago.

According to Atlanta police investigators, late Dec. 4, a woman arrived at Grady Memorial Hospital with the unidentified young man. The two were seen walking inside the hospital, but they never checked in or registered with the hospital's staff.

A few hours later, the staff found the man outside the hospital. The woman was nowhere to be found.

At the time, the young man had no identification and appeared to be malnourished. He does not respond to verbal or written communication. Investigators believe he has a diminished mental capacity and may have Downs syndrome.

The man is currently being taken care of at Grady Hospital and is in the custody of Georgia's Division of Family and Child Services.

Surveillance footage shows the woman walking in the hospital with the young man, then leaving alone.

During the investigation, police located surveillance footage of the woman getting into a red minivan and leaving without the man.

If you have any information on either the young man or woman's identity, please call the APD's Special Victim's Unit at 404-546-4260 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.