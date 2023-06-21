North DuSable LSD resurfacing complete ahead of NASCAR race

The Chicago NASCAR race is fast approaching.

The Chicago Department of Transportation has completed the resurfacing of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive in preparation for the race.

The resurfacing work was from North DuSable Lake Shore Drive between LaSalle Drive and Lawrence Avenue.

CDOT extended evening and overnight hours to complete the work. Earlier this morning CDOT held a press conference

"I'm excited to be here to announce the completion of a major resurfacing project on DuSable Lake Shore Drive. From LaSalle Drive all the way up to Lawerence Avenue. A massive project that everyone in Chicago got to see first hand along the way, and we are excited to announce that that work is done," Gia Biagi CDOT commissioner.

The NASCAR street race is the first weekend in July.