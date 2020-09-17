Northbound lanes closed on Kennedy expressway for serious crash near Avondale

The northbound lanes of the Kennedy expressway were closed Thursday morning for a crash near Avondale on the North Side, according to preliminary information from Illinois State police.

The crash was reported near the Addison Street exit about 5:50 a.m., state police said. At least one person was seriously injured.

All northbound lanes of Interstate 90 were closed for an investigation, state police said. Drivers are advised to slow down if in the area or to use an alternate route.