Northbound lanes reopen after fatal crash blocks Tri-State Tollway at Half Day Road

Northbound lanes of the Tri-State Tollway have reopened at Half Day Road after a fatal crash in the north suburbs.

Deputies responded to the crash with serious injuries about 10:26 a.m. Tuesday on I-94 near IL-22, according to Illinois State Police.

At least one person was dead, but it was not immediately clear if other people were injured, state police said.

All lanes were blocked to allow a helicopter to land. Northbound lanes were reopened by 11:40 a.m., state police said. Southbound traffic is being diverted onto Half Day Road.

“Please use caution and utilize an alternate route if possible,” state police said. “This incident is active and ongoing.”