Northwest Side fire leaves 2 girls, woman critically injured

Two girls and a woman were critically injured in a fire Tuesday night in the Montclare neighborhood.

Crews responded to a fire around 9 p.m. in the 2500 block of North Rutherford Avenue and found two girls, 2 and 7, and a 34-year-old woman suffering from smoke inhalation, police said.

They were transported to various hospitals where they were listed in critical condition, police said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No further information was immediately available.