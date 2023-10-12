Nurses gather in Chicago to support refugees, migrant families

More than 13,000 nurses from 27 nations are convening in Chicago with a focus on supporting refugees fleeing international conflict in their home countries.

That, of course, includes migrants bused to Chicago.

Each year, the American Nurses Credentialing Center hosts the conference in a different city each year and when they do, they choose a local organization that will benefit. This year Refugee One has been chosen as the honorary charity.

Since 1982, the organization has provided services to refugees from around the globe as they resettle in Chicago.

Now is no different; they've been stepping up to provide support to local alderpersons as they open up space in their communities for migrant families.

Meanwhile the vice president for the organization that hosts the conference says it is at the core of every nurse to want to help those who are at their most vulnerable.

"In actuality it doesn't matter where you practice as a nurse. Our ethical standards require and commit us to take care of the sick, the vulnerable, those that need us the most," said Rebecca Graystone, ANCC senior vice president.

"So no matter what city, state or country that you're in, our profession has that calling. There's nothing quite like having someone who establishes that relationship with you, who cares for you, who cares about your wellbeing and has the science and education background to really be able to escort you - no matter where you are - in your receipt of care," she added.

To support the mission, you can send a donation by texting 2-0-2-2-2. Send "rn" to donate $10, text "care" to donate $25, or text "together" to donate $50.