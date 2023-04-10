NWS: 22 tornadoes reported in a single day in northern Illinois, northwest Indiana

The National Weather Service says the tornado outbreak at the end of March was record-setting.

The weather service updated its total Monday, saying that 22 tornadoes were reported on March 31 across northern Illinois and northwest Indiana — with the majority being in Illinois.

The severe weather that day led to a roof collapsing at the Apollo Theatre in Belvidere. A concert was going on at the theater when the roof collapsed and seven EMS agencies responded to the scene.

One person was killed and dozens more were injured.

Several other neighborhoods were hit hard with heavy winds that caused damage to trees, houses and buildings.

The weather service says this new total is tied for the most tornadoes to ever occur in a single calendar day within the 23 counties that the local service covers.