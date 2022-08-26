Oak Lawn bar's liquor license suspended after patrons cause crash, killing mother and injuring son

A suburban family is grieving the death of their mother, as an Oak Lawn bar's liquor license is suspended after officials say over-served patrons caused a fatal accident.

Maria Anita Chacon, 66, was killed early Sunday morning in the crash near 110th and Cicero.

Loved ones say she and her 30-year-old son Tomas had just grabbed a bite to eat at a diner, after leaving a family cotillion.

It was just before 2 a.m. when investigators say two other cars were speeding and one of them struck the back of Chacon's car, forcing it into traffic to collide head-on with another vehicle.

Maria Anita was killed, while Tomas was badly injured and is intubated in the hospital with a traumatic brain injury.

The drivers of the two speeding cars were charged with aggravated DUI and reckless homicide.

Officials say they had come from gaslight bar and grill, which has been the source of problems, according to the village.

The mayor suspended their license this week but loved ones of the victims say it's too late.

"I feel that it’s too late, it’s good that they did it, but it’s too late. They’re not going to give me my mother back," said Rosio Chacon, the victim’s daughter. "Because of their negligence, my family is suffering, and their family is also going to suffer because of their not only drinking, but racing. They took my mom and put my brother in the hospital."

The bar’s license will remain revoked pending a hearing next week.

The Chacon family has started a GoFundMe page to help cover the cost of their mother's funeral and their brother's medical expenses.

Maria Anita Chacon will be taken to her hometown in Mexico for her funeral.