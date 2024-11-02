Local hospital transforms room into Taylor Swift concert for teen missing Indianapolis show

The Brief Due to Guillain-Barré syndrome, 14-year-old Paityn Castillo couldn’t attend the Taylor Swift concert in Indianapolis. Her hospital team recreated the concert in her room with decorations, a monitor, and a life-size cutout of Swift. Paityn’s family joined in, dressing up to bring her a bit of the experience despite her diagnosis.



An Oak Forest teen was set to fulfill a longtime dream by seeing Taylor Swift perform in Indianapolis this weekend.

However, due to an unexpected diagnosis, 14-year-old Paityn Castillo was unable to see the pop star in-person.

Paityn—who is currently intubated at Advocate Children’s Hospital in Oak Lawn—was still able to enjoy a custom-made "Eras Tour" experience right from her hospital bed thanks to her medical care team.

Nurses and child life specialists decorated her room with Taylor Swift-themed decorations, a banner, and a monitor connected to a Bluetooth speaker so she could watch the concert. They even set up a life-size cutout of the pop star.

Her family joined in by wearing the outfits they had planned for the concert, including Swiftie friendship bracelets.

"When they knew we weren’t going to make it to the concert, the staff started working their magic," said Paityn’s dad, Reggie. "I know Paityn really appreciates it. I asked her if she saw the door and her eyes grew really big. I can tell she is really happy with what the team has been able to do for her."

Paityn was recently diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome, a rare disease in which the body’s immune system attacks its nerves, according to hospital officials. Her symptoms began as tingling in her toes, which progressed to severe pain and weakness throughout her body.

She was hospitalized on Oct. 25 and her diagnosis "entails a lengthy road to recovery," the hospital said.

The weakness caused by her condition has made it difficult for Paityn to breathe, leading to her intubation. She is unable to speak and communicates through a letterboard or by mouthing words.

"After it became clear we weren’t going to be going home soon, she spelled out ‘guys I’m sorry.’ We asked her what she was sorry for, and she mouthed ‘Taylor Swift.’ We told her the most important thing is her being able to get out of here and ho home to the things she loves," Reggie said. "I told her Taylor Swift will write more songs. She will play shows again. Wherever it may be, however much it costs – even if it’s in Antarctica – we will be there."

Paityn is still in the hospital as she embarks on a challenging path to recovery, but thanks to the staff’s creativity, she got to experience a piece of the dream she had hoped for.