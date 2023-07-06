Oakland flower delivery homicide suspect captured in Chicago

The man wanted in connection with the homicide of a flower delivery worker in Oakland was captured in Chicago, according to police.

Eric Locelvira, 22, was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals in the alleged killing of 27-year-old Matheus Gaidos.

Earlier this week, police credited Locelvira's former employer for helping them identify him as a suspect in the case.

The Alameda County District Attorney's Office has already filed charges against the suspect.

Locelvira is accused of fatally shooting Gaidos in Uptown Oakland on June 21.

Surveillance video and images showed that Gaidos, who was delivering flowers to an apartment building, got into a confrontation with a man walking two dogs. That confrontation escalated, resulting in the fatal shooting of Gaidos. Authorities have identified the suspected shooter as Elvira.

The woman in the video next to Locelvira has been identified and is no longer wanted, police said.

Gaidos, originally from Brazil, came the U.S. five years ago, his parents said. He left his home country because he was fearful of the street violence in Brazil. Gaidos had lived in the Bay Area for three years, working as a delivery driver.