Off-duty Chicago police officer shot during attempted robbery in Brighton Park

An off-duty Chicago police officer was shot Tuesday in an attempted robbery in Brighton Park on the Southwest Side.

About 3:20 a.m. the officer was about to get into his vehicle in the 3900 block of South Artesian Avenue, when he was approached by two males and one of them pulled out a gun and fired shots, Chicago police said.

The officer was struck in the leg and returned fire, police said. It is unknown if anyone was struck by the bullet fired from his gun.

He was taken to the hospital and is in fair condition, police said.

The officer involved in the shooting will be placed on routine administrative duties for 30 days.