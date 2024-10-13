Officer-involved shooting on Near North Side under investigation: COPA
CHICAGO - The Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) is investigating an officer-involved shooting on the city's Near North Side.
The shooting occurred Sunday night near 300 W. Division.
Further details on what happened are limited at this time.
Anyone with more information related to the shooting is urged to contact COPA's office at 312-746-3609.
This is a developing story and we'll bring more updates as they become available.