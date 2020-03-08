Off-duty Chicago police officer involved in shooting in Forest Glen

An off-duty Chicago police officer was involved in a shooting in Forest Glen on the Northwest Side.

About 8:30 a.m., an officer was heading into work and noticed someone “acting suspiciously” near vehicles in the 5200 block of North Lawler Avenue, according to Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.

He identified himself as a police officer and attempted to intervene, the person then fired shots in the direction of the officer, Chicago police said.

The officer returned fire and the person fled in a waiting car, police said. It is unknown if the person was struck.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating, police said. And the officer who fired his weapon will be placed on administrative duty for 30 days, per department policy.