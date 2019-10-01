Officer shot suspect who pointed gun at him after minor traffic accident, police say.

A man was wounded after he was shot by a police officer Tuesday in southwest suburban Bridgeview.

A preliminary investigation found an officer was rear-ended about 7:04 p.m. in the 10300 block of South Harlem Avenue, Bridgeview spokesman Ray Hanania said. When the officer went to investigate, the driver of the other vehicle came out and is alleged to have pointed a gun him.

The officer fired at the driver and struck him, Hanania said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn and his condition is unknown.

The officer wasn’t injured, Hanania said.

Illinois State Police are investigating.