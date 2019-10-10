Officer struck by CPD vehicle during pursuit of 'potential gun offender'

A Chicago police officer was struck by a CPD vehicle responding to a pursuit Thursday in Lawndale on the West Side.

According to preliminary information, officers were monitoring a funeral when they attempted to engage an armed person, CPD spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said.

As police responded, the officer was on foot when he was struck by an CPD vehicle, Guglielmi said. The officer was transported to a hospital in good condition, he said.

A police spokeswoman initially said the struck officer was pursing a suspect who tossed a gun out a car’s window when the officer was struck near intersection of Ogden and Drake avenues.

The search for the gun suspect is ongoing, Guglielmi said.