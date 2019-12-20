Officers in pursuit of suspected stolen vehicle in LA County

article

California Highway Patrol officers are in pursuit of a vehicle in Los Angeles County.

The pursuit began Friday afternoon in Carson. Officers say they ran the vehicle’s plate and it came back as a stolen. The vehicle is said to be a grey Honda Civic.

Multiple patrol cars were following closely behind the suspect in the carpool lane of the northbound 605 Freeway. The driver then merged onto the eastbound 10 Freeway and continues to drive at high speeds in the HOV lane.

It is not known if the driver is armed.

This is a developing story

