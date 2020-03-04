Officers in Red Line shooting should be stripped of police powers: COPA

Two Chicago police officers who tried to arrest a man in a CTA Red Line station last week, leading one of the officers to shoot the man twice, should be stripped of their police powers immediately, Chicago’s police oversight agency said Wednesday.

“Due to the serious nature of both officers’ actions, I felt it was necessary to recommend the officers involved to be relieved of police powers while we continue to investigate this incident,” Sydney Roberts, Chief Administrator of the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, said in a statement.

The statement calls for the officers to be “relived of police powers, effective immediately,” but not to have them fired.

COPA said it reached its decision after reviewing CTA video, civilian cellphone video and interviews of civilian witnesses. COPA said the investigation is “in the early stages” and has not reached a conclusion.

The officers were taken off the street after the Feb. 28 encounter, recorded on cellphone video, that Mayor Lori Lightfoot called “extremely disturbing.”

Two officers assigned to CPD’s Mass Transit Unit saw a man jumping from train to train, and followed him off the train and approached him in the station, still underground.

After using stun guns as they tried to arrest him, one of the officers shot their weapon, striking the man twice, police said. The man was critically wounded, but his condition has stabilized, police said.

Police interim Supt. Charlie Beck told reporters after the incident he would consult the Cook County state’s attorney’s office on the matter “due to the potential criminal nature of this incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact COPA at 312-746-3609.