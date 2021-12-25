Officers returned fire, striking male after shot at in University Village: Police

Shots were fired at Chicago police officers in University Village late Friday night, police said.

Around 10:45 p.m., police said officers on patrol in the 1300 block of West Hastings say two males with handguns.

As officers approached the males, one subject fired at the officers, in which the officers fired back, striking the offender, police said.

The male was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, while the second male fled on foot and was placed into custody.

Police said no officers were struck by gunfire, but they were taken to an area hospital for observation.

Two weapons were recovered on scene, police said.

Police said the specifics of the incident, including the comprehensive use of force investigation, are being investigated by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability with the full cooperation of the Chicago Police Department.

The officers involved will be placed on routine administrative duties for 30 days.