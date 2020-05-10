Officials: 2nd victim dies after Delaware cemetery shooting, suspect identified

A second victim has succumbed to his injuries just days after a shooting took place in a cemetery in New Castle County.

The shooting happened at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery located on Chesapeake City Road around 10:15 a.m. Friday.

Authorities say an 86-year-old man died on Saturday. He had previously been submitted to the hospital in critical condition.

The man's 85-year-old wife was pronounced dead at the scene on the day the shooting happened. The couple was from Elkton, Maryland.

Delaware State Police have identified the suspect as Sheldon C. Francis, 29, of Middletown, but have not said if the suspect and the victims were connected.

Francis was later found dead in a wooded area near the scene of the shooting. It is undetermined at this time if the gunshot wound was self-inflicted or as a result of the earlier exchange of gunfire.

“Today, a moment of tragedy shattered the peaceful atmosphere of the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery. We are deeply sorry for the families and loved ones of the victims,” said Secretary of State Jeff Bullock during a press conference Friday. “We are thankful for the quick thinking and actions of our cemetery staff and the Delaware State Police, and grateful that no one else was hurt in this dangerous situation.”

The investigation is active and ongoing and will be furthered by the Delaware State Police Homicide Unit. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Det. M. Ryde by calling 302-698-8557.

