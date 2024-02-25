One dead, 3 hospitalized in critical after South Side shooting: officials

A shooting that unfolded on Chicago's South Side has left one person dead and three others hospitalized in critical condition.

The incident happened just after 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the 8000 block of S Vincennes Ave.

It's unknown what led up to the shooting, but four people were struck by the gunfire, according to Chicago fire officials.

One of the victims has died from their injuries, two victims were taken to Chicago Medical Center in critical condition and one other victim was taken to Christ Hospital in critical, CFD says.

The victim who died at the scene has not yet been identified.

No information has been released on the suspect(s).

This is the second shooting in Chicago on Sunday that resulted in one death and three others being injured.

This is a developing story and we'll bring more updates as they become available.