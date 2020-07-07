One in custody after shots fired at marine base in Twentynine Palms

One person was in custody Tuesday morning after reports of an active shooter at a marine base in Twentynine Palms, California.

Military police responded to reports of gunshots at the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center (MCAGCC) around 6:30 a.m. and cordoned the area.

A shelter in place order was issued. It was lifted around 9 a.m.

The official Twitter account of the United States Marine Corps tweeted that an individual sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound at approximately 8:30 a.m. The individual is currently being treated and will be transported to a medical facility.

There were no other reports of injuries.

A public information officer at MCAGCC told FOX 11 that one person was taken into custody. The identity of the individual is unknown at this time.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.