One person killed in crash on I-55 near Plainfield

One person was killed Sunday in a four-vehicle crash on Interstate 55 near southwest suburban Plainfield.

The crash happened about 6 a.m. on southbound I-55 just north of U.S. Route 30, Illinois State Police said. Four vehicles were involved, and one person was confirmed dead.

Three lanes on I-55 were shut down for hours as state troopers investigated, police said. They were reopened by 10:20 a.m.

No further information was immediately available.