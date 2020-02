Lanes were closed Monday morning for a crash involving a fuel spill on outbound I-55 near 1st Avenue in the southwest suburbs.

State troopers responded to the crash about 10 a.m. and blocked all lanes of outbound traffic, but were allowing cars to pass on the right shoulder, Illinois State Police said.

The crash involved a fuel spill, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation. It wasn’t immediately unclear if anyone was hurt.