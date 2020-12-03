Expand / Collapse search

Outside Fire breaks out in Jurupa Valley, setting nearby pallet yard ablaze

By Mary Stringini
Crestmore Fire breaks out in Jurupa Valley, setting nearby pallet yard ablaze

JURUPA VALLEY, Calif. - A fast-moving vegetation fire, dubbed the "Outside Fire," sparked Thursday in the Jurupa Valley area, setting a nearby pallet yard.

The fire was first reported around 11:45 a.m. in the 1800 block of Brown Ave.  

The San Bernardino County Fire Department reported that the fire had jumped Brown Ave and extended into a nearby pallet yard threatening multiple structures. Multiple large mulch piles were fully involved. 

The Riverside County Fire Department is sending a response team.  

No injuries were immediately reported.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation.

