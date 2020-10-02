Over 2,200 cases of COID-19 reported in Illinois, 47 deaths

Health officials reported Friday 2,206 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois and 47 additional deaths due to the disease.

Friday's numbers bring Illinois to a total of 297,646 cases and 8,743 deaths across 102 counties, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 72,691 specimens for a total of 5,763,128.

The state’s rolling seven-day positivity rate is at 3.4%, health officials said.

