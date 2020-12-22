Pair charged in Homan Square murder

article

A woman and man face charges in connection to a Sunday murder in the Homan Square neighborhood.

Levoid Oglesby-Williams and Yerica Nickelson were arrested about 20 minutes after the West Side shooting in the 1100 block of South Homan Avenue, according to Chicago police

The victim, a 32-year-old man, was standing on a sidewalk about 4:50 a.m. when a gunman approached on foot and opened fire, Chicago police said.

The man was shot in the leg and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital and pronounced dead at 11:15 a.m., police said.

His name and autopsy results have not been released by the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The pair were arrested at 5:10 a.m. in the 3300 block of West Harrison Street, police said.

Oglesby-Williams, of Waukesha, Wisconsin, faces a count each of first-degree murder and unauthorized use of a weapon.

Nickelson, of Saint Louis, Missouri, faces a charge of unauthorized use of a weapon.

The pair, both 28, are expected to appear in court later Tuesday.