Parents charged in shooting of baby in Uptown

article

Two people were charged in the accidental shooting of their 1-year-old son Monday in Uptown on the North Side.

Travis McCoy, 26, was charged with a felony count of false complaint to 911 while Adriana Smith, 28, was charged with felony obstruction of justice and destroying evidence, Chicago police said. Both were also charged with misdemeanor counts of causing a child to be endangered.

McCoy and Smith were struggling over a gun when it went off in a home in the 800 block of Eastwood Avenue, where Smith lives, police said. A bullet hit their son in the head and McCoy took him to Weiss Hospital, allegedly telling officers that someone shot at them on the street.

The boy was transferred to Lurie Children’s Hospital, where he was stabilized, police said. After detectives determined that McCoy’s story didn’t add up, he was taken into custody.

Smith was arrested Tuesday morning in the 2400 block of West Belmont Avenue, police said.

Both are due in bond court Thursday.