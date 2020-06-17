Parolee who shot CPD officer in Bronzeville faces attempted murder charges: police

article

A parolee faces four counts of attempted murder after allegedly shooting a Chicago police officer who was trying to arrest him Monday in Bronzeville on the South Side.

Steven McGee, 22, allegedly fired at officers who were attempting to stop him in connection to a June 10 aggravated assault with a handgun in the same neighborhood, Chicago police said.

Officers did not return fire when McGee shot one of the officers in the knee about 6:30 p.m. in the 5000 block of South King Drive, police said.

McGee was arrested less than three hours later with another man, 21-year-old Jacari McNutt-Garrett, who faces a misdemeanor count of possession of ammunition with a valid FOID, police said.

At the time of the shooting, McGee was on parole for a 2016 armed robbery conviction in Chicago, according to county and state records.

In addition to the attempted murder charges, McGee faces a felony count each of unauthorized use of a weapon and aggravated discharge of a weapon in an occupied building, as well as a misdemeanor count of criminal trespass to a residence.

He is due for a bail hearing later Wednesday.