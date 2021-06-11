Party bus catches fire on Kennedy Expressway

No one was injured when a party bus caught on fire Friday night in the Kennedy Expressway.

About 20 people were celebrating a 50th birthday about 8:30 p.m. when the party bus they were traveling burst into flames, Chicago Fire officials said.

The driver pulled over on the Ohio Street ramp from the inbound lanes of Interstate 90, according to officials. All passengers were uninjured.

Illinois State Police did not immediately respond to a request for details.

