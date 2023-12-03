Person dead after shooting at Oakbrook Terrace hotel

A person is dead after a shooting at a hotel in Oakbrook Terrace Saturday night.

At about 8:30 p.m., Oakbrook Terrace Police Department, along with police officers from surrounding jurisdictions, responded to the Hilton Suites, 10 Drury Lane, for a report of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they located one victim with apparent gunshot wounds.

Officers began performing life-saving measures until paramedics arrived at the scene. The victim was then transported to an area hospital, where they died from their injuries.

An extensive search of the hotel was conducted and a person of interest was taken into custody, police said.

This is believed to be an isolated incident and there is no ongoing danger to the community.