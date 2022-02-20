Expand / Collapse search
Person fatally struck by car on Dan Ryan Expressway

By FOX 32 DIGITAL STAFF
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - A person was fatally struck by a car on the Dan Ryan Expressway Saturday morning. 

According to Illinois State Police, troopers responded around 2:52 a.m., on southbound I-94 near 35th Street.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, state police said. 

Just after 6:20 a.m., the China Town feeder ramp to I-94 southbound was closed for an investigation, with traffic diverted onto I-94 local lanes. 

There is no further information available at this time. 