Person fatally struck by car on Dan Ryan Expressway
CHICAGO - A person was fatally struck by a car on the Dan Ryan Expressway Saturday morning.
According to Illinois State Police, troopers responded around 2:52 a.m., on southbound I-94 near 35th Street.
The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, state police said.
Just after 6:20 a.m., the China Town feeder ramp to I-94 southbound was closed for an investigation, with traffic diverted onto I-94 local lanes.
Advertisement
There is no further information available at this time.