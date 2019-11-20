Person fatally struck by train in Plainfield: police

A person was struck and killed by a train Tuesday in southwest suburban Plainfield.

The person, whose age and gender were unknown, was hit about 7:30 p.m. on the tracks near the area of 135th Street east of Route 30, Plainfield police said.

Both 135th and 127th streets were closed between Rt. 30 and Van Dyke Road for about three hours because the train was stopped for the emergency response, police said. The roadways have since been opened.

An investigation is ongoing, police said.