Person fatally struck by car after multi-vehicle crash on I-90 in Chicago

One person was killed when they were struck by a vehicle following a crash Sunday morning on Chicago's Kennedy Expressway.

Around 3:53 a.m., Illinois State Police responded to the southbound lanes of Interstate 90 for a report of a multi-vehicle crash near Pulaski Road.

An investigation revealed that two vehicles were involved in the crash, and that one of the occupants got out of their vehicle and was then fatally struck by a third car. Their identity has not yet been released.

All the local and express lanes at Keeler Avenue were closed as a result of the crash, but were reopened by 8:30 a.m.

No further information was provided by the police.