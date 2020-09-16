Person gravely wounded in Albany Park’s 3rd shooting in 3 days

A person was shot and gravely wounded Wednesday evening in Albany Park on the Northwest Side, according to fire officials.

It’s the neighborhood’s third shooting in as many days, and comes less than 24 hours after five people were wounded in single shooting just blocks away.

Paramedics picked up a male patient with at least one gunshot wound about 6:30 p.m. from Lawrence and Monticello avenues, according to Chicago Fire Department Deputy District Chief Juan Hernandez. He was between 17 and 20 years old.

He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in grave condition, he said.

Chicago police did not immediately have details on the shooting.

The neighborhood has seen two other shootings since Monday.

Tuesday night, five people were shot and wounded three blocks away in the 3500 block of West Lawrence Avenue. Police said someone inside a passing white-colored Nissan fired shots at them. Two of the victims were teenagers.

A day earlier, 26-year-old Ernie Perez was shot and killed on a sidewalk in the 3600 block of West Argyle Street.

No arrest has been announced in any of the shootings.